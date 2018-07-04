Delhi 47 KM To Clash With Dhadak; Here’s What The Makers Have To Say About It!

“Delhi 47 KM” director Shadab Khan says he is not feeling any pressure about his film clashing with Dharma Productions’ much awaited movie “Dhadak” on July 20.

“Dhadak” will mark the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor’s step brother Ishaan Khatter and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

Asked if he is feeling the pressure over box office collection of his movie, Khan said: “We are not feeling any kind of pressure about ‘Dhadak’ clashing with our film because both films are completely different from each other.

“‘Dhadak’ is a love story which is meant for masses. On the other hand, ‘Delhi 47 KM‘ is for class and mass both as the audience has matured.”

He said his film is based on real and serious topic.

“I think the intellectual audience will connect with our film. We have made a good film and we are confident that it will do good business at the box office.”

‘Delhi 47 KM‘ was earlier scheduled to release on July 6, but due to technical reasons, the film was pushed to hit screens on July 20.

Khan said: “Nowadays, it is a pretty common scenario where two or three films clash with each other on the same day. Being in this industry for so long, I know that two films can release on same day.

“There are enough screens for two films to release. Both are very different films in genre, so I think both can release on the same day without hampering each other.”

The director’s film is being described as a story of a bunch of losers who are driven into helplessness due to the various flaws of the system present in the Indian society, and how it makes a mother struggle to get his child educated.

It is produced by Khan, along with Jigar Rawal, Sachin Saxena and Rajneesh Dubey, and presented by CineCloud Films and Asma Ali Shaikh.