SHARE

Hollywood flick xXx: Return of Xander Cage’s director D.J. Caruso along with actor Vin Diesel were welcomed to India with dhol, ‘tutari’ and ’tilak’. They arrived to a typical desi fanfare of women dressed in traditional Marathi nauvari (nine-yard) saris and yellow turbans.


“The greatest welcome ever! ‘XXX India Premiere. Wow and a blessing to go with it,” Caruso tweeted on Monday. The mania was overwhelming for the director as he also shared on Twitter an image featuring an enthusiastic cameraman who is seen trying to capture Deepika Padukone and Diesel from his bike.

Enjoy their pictures right here:

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone promote upcoming film xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone promote upcoming film xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone promote upcoming film xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone promote upcoming film xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone At the promotion
Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone At the promotion
Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone At the promotion
Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone At the promotion
Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone At the promotion
Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone At the promotion

This action flick is set to hit the screens on 15th January in India, which will be before U.S.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY