Hollywood flick xXx: Return of Xander Cage’s director D.J. Caruso along with actor Vin Diesel were welcomed to India with dhol, ‘tutari’ and ’tilak’. They arrived to a typical desi fanfare of women dressed in traditional Marathi nauvari (nine-yard) saris and yellow turbans.

“The greatest welcome ever! ‘XXX India Premiere. Wow and a blessing to go with it,” Caruso tweeted on Monday. The mania was overwhelming for the director as he also shared on Twitter an image featuring an enthusiastic cameraman who is seen trying to capture Deepika Padukone and Diesel from his bike.

Enjoy their pictures right here:

This action flick is set to hit the screens on 15th January in India, which will be before U.S.