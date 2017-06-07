Deepika Padukone will share screen space with Irrfan Khan once again after Piku for Vishal Bhardwaj’s yet untitled production. The filmmaker says the actress is a “rare” combination of a superstar and good actor.

“I think Deepika is one the finest actresses that we have in the country. She is a combination of superstar and a good actor. It’s a rare combination that a performer is a superstar and at the same time has great acting abilities. Deepika is one of them,” Bhardwaj said at a screening of short film Kajal in Mumbai.

The film will be directed by Honey Trehan who is a casting director and assistant director known for Omkara, Udta Punjab and Kaminey.

“I am more excited for my friend Honey Trehan who has been with me for last 20 years and he is very lucky that in his first film itself, he has got such fabulous cast. I am so happy and excited to produce this film. The film will go on floors in January,” Bhardwaj added.

The Irrfan and Deepika starrer is based on one of the chapters from S. Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai“. Deepika will essay the role of feared mafia don Rahima Khan popularly known as Sapna Didi, while Irrfan will play a local gangster.

Deepika will be working with Vishal for the first time and will start shooting for the film after completing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.

Bhardwaj also spoke about the web series format. “Web series format is really exciting, especially for filmmakers, because in films, we have to compromise in terms of detailing as film’s duration is generally two to three hours, but there is no such limitation in the web series space. It’s a great platform to experiment and I would like to make web series as well.”

The last film Bhardwaj directed was Rangoon.