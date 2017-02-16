Deepika-Shah Rukh coming together in Anand L Rai’s next?

Their chemistry has created magic in the past with films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Seems like filmmaker Anand L Rai is in a mood to recreate that on-screen magic! Buzz is that Deepika Padukone has done a look test for Rai’s next film starring Shah Rukh Khan. However, there is no confirmation of the news as yet, since the matter is being kept hush hush.

This will be Rai’s next directorial after Tanu Weds Manu Returns. As per reports, SRK will be playing a dwarf in the film. The yet untitled project will be produced by Eros International and is expected to hit the screens in December 2018.

Shah Rukh’s latest release Raees has done a great business at the box office. The actor will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next alongside Anushka Sharma and Evelyn Sharma. The film, which has been initially titled The Ring, will be Shah Rukh and Anushka’s third venture together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel and is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.