Deepika Padukone’s xXx: Return Of Xander Cage To Release In India First!

Deepika Padukone is all set to make her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. Starring Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa and Nina Dobrev in lead roles, the film is the third installment in the xXx franchise. Announcing the release date of the film on her Twitter account, Deepika mentioned that the film will be first released in India.

It will be releasing on 14th January in India. The film’s trailer has already created a rage and Dippy’s fans are waiting to see her in the slick action look.

The actress is currently in India, working on her next project which is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama, Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Padmavati will be releasing in November 2017.

Looks like Deepika is all set to have a splendid new year with two biggies lined up.