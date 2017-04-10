From representing the country globally to giving us memorable characters in her movies, Deepika Padukone is one of the finest actresses we have in the country today. Having battled depression at an early stage in her career, the actress started The Live Love Laugh Foundation with the aim to create awareness, de-stigmatise depression and encourage those afflicted with mental health issues to seek help.

As a part of this initiative, Deepika’s foundation has joined hands with the government of Karnataka on the occasion of World Health Day. Deepika made a speech before a large audience at the NIMHANS Convention Centre in Bangalore.

Addressing the people there, Deepika Padukone said, “Depression can strike anyone regardless of their age, background or economic status. Unfortunately those who suffer from depression and other mental health issues face prejudice and discrimination. In 2015, The Live Love Laugh Foundation was established to raise awareness and de-stigmatize depression. Recent initiatives by the government show that the authorities are committed to addressing and combatting the imposing challenge that Depression presents. I hope together we create an environment where people afflicted with mental illnesses feel comfortable, safe and loved.”

#Repost @tlllfoundation with @repostapp ・・・ We are pleased to announce our partnership with the Government of Karnataka to extend our awareness campaign from urban to rural communities #mentalhealthawareness #thelivelovelaughfoundation A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

The 31-year old actress made her Hollywood debut with XxX: Return of Xander Cage earlier this year. The action flick performed well in the international markets but turned out to be an average affair in India.

Coming to her upcoming projects, Deepika is busy working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. She will be seen essaying the lead role of Rani Padmini in the film. It also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles and is slated to release in November.