Producer-Director Dinesh Vijan’s blockbuster Badlapur has finally got a sequel but the film will not have the same star cast. A report by a leading daily suggests that Deepika Padukone will be the lead star of Badlapur 2.

A source told DNA, “A sequel to Badlapur, with a female protagonist and a completely new cast, is being planned. Dinesh has bounced the idea off to Deepika and she has loved it. It’s a character-driven role, just like Varun’s was in Badlapur. The script isn’t ready yet and once that’s done, the producer will give the actress a full narration and get her dates blocked for the film.”

Dinesh will be working with Deepika for the fifth time after Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal and Finding Fanny. His upcoming film Raabta features Kriti Sanon as the leading, but has a cameo of his favourite star Deepika in the movie’s title track.

As of now, Deepika is the first and only choice and given their long-term association, it’s most likely going to work out. Deepika wraps up filming and promotion for Padmavati by November and begins shoot for her untitled Honey Trehan film where she plays feared mafia don Sapnadidi.

Badlapur 2 is expected to roll sometime in the second half of 2018. When DNA reached for comment, Vijan told that the cast is yet to be finalised.

Badlapur was directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Sunil Lulla. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, with Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam and Radhika Apte in supporting roles.

Hurray! Deepika Padukone we hope to see you soon as an antagonist!