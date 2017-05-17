Actress Deepika Padukone is all set to take the Cannes Film Festival by storm, with her stylish appearances. Also this will be Deepika’s first year representing L’Oréal Paris as an ambassador at Cannes.

On her first day itself, she is giving us some serious fashion goals. In the fresh pictures that have surfaced online, we can see Dippy in a cheerful mood. A few pictures of her whilst getting ready, sporting a plait are completely adorable.

Day1 : Deepika Padukone while gettin ready for her first look . #DeepikaAtCannes #DeepikaPadukone #Deepika #Bollywood #Hollywood #QueenOfBollywood #Cannes2017 #CannesFilmFestival A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@deepika.padukone.fanpage) on May 17, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

For her first media interaction there, the actress chose to sport a red dress by Johanna Ortiz.

Deepika even managed to do the dancing emoji in her red dress and it was beyond perfection.

Take a look at Deepika’s pictures from Cannes here:

Deepika’s contemporary, Sonam Kapoor who will also be attending the fete was asked if she would like to give any tips to Deepika, who is representing the brand at Cannes for the first time, Sonam said: “I think I am no one to give her tips as she has already walked many international red carpets. I wish her to have some good time.”

Known as the red carpet expert, L’Oréal Paris has introduced many beauty trends at this glittering festival and this year for Cannes 2017, the brand plans to looks created with their exclusive collection of products – The L’Oréal Paris Cannes Collection 2017.

“We’re happy to announce that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor will be representing L’Oréal Paris and India at the Cannes Film Festival this year. This year is very special to us as L’Oréal Paris celebrates two decades of being the official makeup partner for Cannes”, Raagjeet Garg, General Manager, L’Oréal Paris said in a statement.



Well with the Deepika slaying on the first day itself, we can’t wait to see how she looks on the red carpet soon!