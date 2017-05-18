Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone let her hair loose – literally – as she stepped out in a jewel-toned maroon creation by Marchesa Notte for her first red carpet appearance at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival here on Wednesday.

She walked before the screening of French director Arnaud Desplechin’s “Les Fantomes d’Ismael”.

Deepika, one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood currently, is representing global cosmetic giant L’Oreal Paris at the film jamboree for the first time. She also mingled with the brand’s co-ambassadors Julianne Moore, Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning before leaving for the red carpet.

With her tresses left open, she looked exquisite as she exuded confidence and elan in her one-shoulder floor-sweeping dress. The intricate embroidery lent a traditional touch to the ensemble, while the layering in tulle gave her a sensual look.

She teamed it up with Jimmy Choo heels and De Grisogono jewellery — danglers in her ears and a cocktail ring which stood out. Adding a dash of edgy glamour to her look, Deepika sported a bold Plum Blossom lip colour and her eyes were done up with eyeliner and mascara.

Deepika, who has an impressive filmography in Indian cinema with titles like Bajirao Mastani and Piku, won her claim to fame in the international world with xXx: Return of Xander Cage earlier this year.

Ahead of her Cannes outing, Deepika had told IANS: “What is the red carpet without having fun? I know there is a lot of focus on the clothes, the hair and the make-up, but from all of that, I think the most important thing is that everyone who walks that red carpet must have fun with all of that and that experience.”

That’s what she seems to be doing from snapshots that have emerged from the fest.

Earlier in the day, the actress was seen chilling at a beach here in a red dress, and later she sported a Galvan London ensemble and Louboutin shoes with jewellery by Messika, for a photocall.

She took to Instagram to share a shot with the azure blue waters of the French Riveira in the backdrop.

“Taking it all in… Cannes 2017,” she said in her caption.

Deepika will make yet another appearance at the gala on Thursday.

Later in the week, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will also make it to the red carpet.