Every one around Deepika, who is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, Padmavati, have been advising the actress to pick a lighter film after Padmavati.

The reason for this is because Deepika has picked back to back roles that are physically or mentally exhausting.

Whether it was Piku, Bajirao Mastani, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and even Padmavati now, all these roles back to back would have taken a toll on her, feel family and friends close to her.

However, even though these characters have not been easy for Deepika Padukone and most parts of the shoots were really intense, she is yet more excited about them.

Trending :

Deepika Padukone, in an earlier conversation, had shared, “A physically or mentally challenging role gives me a different kind of thrill. Its exhausting while filming but the results are very satisfying.And that feeling is irreplaceable.”

The actress puts in a lot to every role of hers which makes it a memorable one.

Even as the trailer of Padmavati has released, people cannot stop talking about how stunning she is looking and the way she has pulled off the character of Rani Padmini, world’s most beautiful woman. The film will hit theaters on 1st December and it also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

Rimple and Harpreet Narula are the people behind Deepika’s amazing Padmavati costume. On being asked about the weight of her costumes, Rimple said, “We have tried our best to keep it as light as possible. Like I mentioned, Devdas is a very recent story. Though it’s a very old novel, the story of Padmavati is even older. It belongs to 11-12th century, so the fabrics that were used or the embroideries that were done were all handmade, as was the case back in the era. So there is no machine work nor have we used anything inorganic. We have only opted for organic fabrics.” She further elaborated on why the outfits aren’t heavy by stating, “Just because the fabrics are organic, they are airy. I have used mulls, chanderis, and kotas. I tried to make them comfortable. But in the end, they are Indian garments and all our garments are a bit heavier than the western ones.”