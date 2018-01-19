Deepika Padukone To work With Prabhas In Her Next?

Girls go mad behind Prabhas because of his hotness. After Baahubali, the actor has been winning hearts since then! While Prabhas is currently engrossed with trilingual film Saaho also starring Shraddha Kapoor, the actor has been flooded with offers.

Recently, Prabhas revealed that he has already given his nod to a Bollywood film, which he approved almost three years ago. The rumours are that Deepika Padukone will be starring opposite Prabhas.

However, DNA reported that the talks with Deepika are still in process and Deepika hasn’t given a nod yet! It would be interesting to see this pair on-screen if they work together. The chemistry might spark off well.

Meanwhile, Deepika is all set for her controversial film, Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, to be finally released on 25 January, and will lock horns with Akshay Kumar’s Padman. The periodic drama has ignited the fire from several fringe groups who are constantly trying to impose a nationwide ban on the film.

The first look of Saaho was released on Prabhas’ birthday on Oct 23. It shows a mysterious Prabhas donning a mask that serves as a perfect tease to the masses. Against the backdrop of skyscrapers and a crime scene like set-up, Prabhas was seen posing. However, many were quick to notice its uneasy similarity with a poster of Blade Runner 2049 starring Ryan Gosling.

Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh who recently spoke about the film, “Saaho is shaping up really well. It is a bit difficult to shoot for that film because at one time, you have to shoot for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as it’s a multilingual film. But I am learning a lot during the course of its shooting,” Neil said at the celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch 2018 on Wednesday here.

Neil will also be seen playing a pivotal role in Firrkie.

“About 75 percent shoot of Firrkie has been completed. It has been a very good shoot. We don’t realise how time flies when you are busy shooting,” he said.

“The entire team of Firrkie bonded really well on the sets. I am working with (actor) Karan Singh Grover in that film so (actress) Bipasha (Basu) also came there at the shooting location. I have worked with Bipasha earlier. (Actress) Sandeepa Dhar is also there in our film so, I feel Firrkie is shaping up really well,” he added.