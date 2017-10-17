A youth survey conducted by Hindustan Times revealed some interesting facts, one of which is Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt lost out to Deepika Padukone to emerge as the sexiest woman alive.

On the other side, Prabhas, for whom entire nation went crazy after watching Baahubali 2, lost out to Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh to be the sexiest man alive! Here are the interesting results from the HT Youth Survey:

Actress Deepika Padukone has been turning heads with her impressionable movie choices and sartorial fashion appearances for a few years now! 2017 has seen the actress take this to a global level.

The actress has been voted as the sexiest woman alive in an annual youth survey conducted by a leading publication. This is the second year that Deepika has achieved this feat having won last year as well.

Deepika outranked her contemporaries with a whopping 33% of votes to her credit. While Priyanka Chopra takes the second position at 22.9%, Alia Bhatt has hit the third spot with 22.1%. HT Quoted as saying, “Her Hollywood stint might have worked wonders for Deepika Padukone, who outpaced five-time favorite Katrina Kaif second year in a row as the sexiest woman alive. With nearly one-third of the youth voting for Padukone this year – same as last year – she successfully left behind international actors.

Deepika Padukone will be now seen in the magnum opus Padmavati. The much-awaited film of the year is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. Padmavati is presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.