Deepika Padukone Tweets “I Am Safe” As Fire Breaks In Her Mumbai Skyscraper

Actress Deepika Padukone is safe in the recent fire that broke out in Beaumonte towers which is located in Prabhadevi. Deepika Padukone lives on the 26th floor of Beaumonte Towers, the fire reportedly broke out on the 33rd floor of the towers.

About 95 residents were evacuated safely after a fire broke out and according to officials, the fire was seen around 2.10pm on the uppermost floors of the building. In no time, thick black clouds of smoke were billowing out.

The Diva was luckily out for an Ad shoot although her staff members were among the few who were evacuated. Deepika took to Twitter to assure fans that she was safe saying, ”I am safe. Thank You everyone. Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives…”

I am safe.Thank You everyone.Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives…🙏🏽 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 13, 2018

Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actress to feature in the Time 100 Influential People in the World, sharing space with names like Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig and Lena Waithe.

One of the highest paid actors of Indian cinema today, she has 18 brands in her portfolio and has a strong social media presence.

Apart from her work as an artiste, Deepika’s philanthropic side has seen her spreading awareness on the condition of mental illness. She has spoken about her battle with depression and has been working towards creating awareness with her NGO The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLF).

Deepika Padukone was last seen Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat opposite Ranveer Singh. She has recently been in news over her rumored destination wedding to Actor Ranveer Singh in November.