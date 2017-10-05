Deepika Padukone is the latest one to join the cast of Aanand L Rai’s untitled film with Shah Rukh Khan, which paired him once again with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

After Jab Harry Met Sejal‘s debacle, Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming movie. Aanand L Rai’s movie, in which SRK plays a dwarf, will have many leading actresses, including Deepika Padukone.

As per the reports in DNA, Deepika has shot for a cameo in this film with Shah Rukh Khan. Now SRK was her first co-star in Om Shanti Om and the jodi ruled the hearts through films Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Now the duo reuniting for this film, only for a short span, will still be a treat for their fans.

The source said, “While Katrina and Anushka have been shooting for the film, Deepika shot for the guest appearance recently.” Talking about the other cameos, a source close to the project had earlier told the daily: “Kajol and Rani filmed earlier in the day, while Alia, Sridevi and Karisma shot later. Most of them are wearing Manish Malhotra’s outfits and had a blast.”

Sum nites the stars with u shine brighter than the ones in the sky.Thank u ladies for ur graciousness beauty & love. pic.twitter.com/FNrb5jZZpu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 2, 2017



Trending :

A Red Chillies Entertainment spokesperson also confirmed this to the paper: “SRK recently shot with a few of his leading ladies for his upcoming movie with Aanand L Rai. It was a great experience for him to work with all the gorgeous women and share screen space with them all over again.”

The movie will also have Salman Khan in a cameo. Salman Khan was the first one to shoot a song with SRK. Alia Bhatt, too, has finished doing her bit for the film. It is learnt that even Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Sridevi and Kajol have shot for the film.

It would be interesting to see what’s coming up in SRK’s Dwarf film?