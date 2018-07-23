Actress Deepika Padukone who is basking in the success of her blockbuster hit film ‘Padmaavat‘ will now be getting her statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London.

The year 2018 has been extremely lucky for Deepika Padukone as she has been honored for her achievements one after the other.

Deepika’s film Padmaavat became the first woman-led film to cross 300 crores at the box office, later Deepika featured in the prestigious TIME 100 Influential People of 2018 List and also in Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report 2018.

Now the actress is all set to have her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.

Deepika Padukone had gone live on her facebook announcing the good news to her fans.

During the live interaction, Deepika was asked on her reaction when she got a call and was informed that she will have a figure at not only in Delhi but also in London, to which she said,”I felt very excited because the only time I visited the Madame Tussauds was in London when I was very little, with my parents. That memory has sort of stayed with me obviously, and then to receive a letter to be a part of that and to actually experience what goes into making these wax figures. I think Madame Tussauds is iconic in so many ways, you know it actually feels great to be a part of that.”.

In London, Deepika will be placed in the A-list section of the attraction with actors like Angeline Jolie and others. Speaking about it Deepika shared,” On a serious note I think that everyone who does make it to the Madame Tussaud’s, or who has in the past, is an achiever in some way, and I think just to be part of this legacy is exciting enough, I am just looking forward to the experience.

”

Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat is the first woman-led film in the history of Indian Cinema to cross 300 crores at the box office.

Deepika Padukone who essayed the pivotal role of the queen received immense adulation, appreciation and critical acclaim for her top level performance.

The actress was hailed universally for her powerful performance in the film.

Deepika recently also emerged to be the only Indian actress TIME 100 Influential People of 2018 List.

Bollywood’s leading lady made her way to the prestigious TIME 100 Most Influential People 2018 list, having proved to make a global impact with her work.

In the current scenario, Deepika commands the title of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being the highest paid actress.

The actress also enjoys a huge fan following, a testimony of which is seen on her social media platforms with a follower base of more than 75 million. Deepika is also the most followed Asian Woman on Twitter.

Encashing on her popularity and audience pull, the actress is also touted as a brand favourite with as many as 18 highly coveted brands in her portfolio.

Bangalore girl, Deepika Padukone has also brought about a social change as she became the first actress to publicly address the condition of mental illness and her suffering from depression. The actress currently has been working towards creating awareness and supporting mental illness with her NGO, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLF).

Over the years, Deepika Padukone has not only set a precedent with her work in the Entertainment industry, but has also become the face of the industry globally.