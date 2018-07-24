Deepika Padukone will be the first Indian celebrity from Bollywood to make it to an exclusive A-List area at London’s Madame Tussauds museum.

Usually, wax statues of Bollywood stars have a separate A-List enclosure that’s in the dedicated Bollywood section.

But Deepika is all set to be the first Bollywood figure to “cross-over” to the main A-List, where her statue will be placed next to the likes of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and other big names from the world of showbiz.

It began the year with a bang with the magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’. The actress not only won the hearts of the audience but also garnered rave reviews for her apt portrayal of Rani Padmini.

Termed as the Queen of 100 crores club, Deepika Padukone holds the most number of 7 100 crores films, while her last outing Padmaavat clocking 300 crores at the box office.

With this Deepika was titled the first actress to have entered the 300 crore club with a woman led film.

Encashing on her popularity and audience pull, the actress is also touted as a brand favourite with as many as 18 highly coveted brands in her portfolio.

The actress also made everyone proud by emerging as the only actress to feature in TIME’s 100 influential lists this year.

Recently, it made heads turn with her stunning appearance at the MET Gala and Cannes 2018.

Deepika leads the title of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry followed with being the highest paid actress.