Peshwa Bajirao’s second wife seems to be following the footsteps of his first wife. No, we are not discussing Indian history but are talking about the two actresses who played the 18th century Maratha ruler’s wives in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Bajirao Mastani’. Yes, we are talking about B-Town’s two most gorgeous actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

There is one thing in common between the two actresses. After conquering and ruling Bollywood, both the hotties are making their Hollywood debut this year! And they are leaving no stones unturned to promote their respective films out there.

While Priyanka has been cast alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in Baywatch, Deepika is working with Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of Xander Cage, the latest installment in the XXX series. In October this year, Piggy Chops made her debut as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote Baywatch and now Deepika is all set to do the same! Priyanka Chopra is already an international name after Quantico. Is Deepika aspiring to be like her?

Deepika has earlier promoted her Hollywood debut film in London and Mexico and now she is all set to be Ellen’s guest. The show will be shot on January 16 or 17, and will be aired in India on January 19 on Romedy Now.

XXX: Return of Xander Cage is releasing in India on January 14. Ellen DeGeneres had welcomed Priyanka on her show with a Tequila Shot. We wonder which drink is awaiting Deepika!