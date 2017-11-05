The release of Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati is yet about three to four weeks away, but our onscreen Padmavati throws an impromptu party already to celebrate the response that she has been receiving.

Right from the first Queen look of Deepika that came out, to the trailer and then the first song, Ghoomar which saw Deepika in one of her most mesmerizing avatars, everyone has been applauding Deepika’s perfect portrayal.

The response to each content piece has been so overwhelming that the actress planned an impromptu party yesterday (4th Nov) to celebrate the same.

A source close to Deepika shares, “Deepika is in a celebratory mood. She is extremely happy to share this moment with everyone who is close to her. Wherever she has been going off late, be it events or other gatherings, people cannot stop raving about her beauty, grace and talent.”

This is the kind of response which is expected after the release of a film but for this film, all that response and more have come to Deepika already.

The actress is not just looking the part playing the most beautiful woman, but even nailing every frame with her talent.

Deepika Padukone on Tuesday sought to brush away the matter of her remuneration for Padmavati, which is reportedly more than co-stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, saying she was comfortable with what she got.

“Talking about my remuneration is not exciting for me. I am confident and comfortable with what I am paid,” she said at the 3D version trailer launch of the upcoming film.

“But let me tell you something and this is something I am really proud of is the fact that people like them (co-producer Viacom and director Bhansali) have invested this kind of money on a film like this and poster like this…that for me is hugely encouraging… this is the biggest film that Indian cinema has seen not in just terms of scale but in terms of budget and resources, and what is the poster behind it? For me that is the turning point for Indian cinema,” she added.