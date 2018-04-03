Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan Top The Score Trends India List; Beat Priyanka Chopra & Amitabh Bachchan

Deepika Padukone has had a record breaking run on the Score Trends India popularity chart. The Padmaavat actress has acquired the top spot for across 14 weeks. The superstar of Bollywood, Salman Khan too has found himself on top list for 17 weeks across the current financial year of 2017 and 18. Both Salman and Deepika have surpassed stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra to top the list.

These statistics are authenticated and researched by the US-based media tech startup Score Trends India.

As per the statistics, Deepika Padukone who was trending across 14 weeks in the current financial year achieved the top position with the score of 58.22 due to her popularity with Padmaavat.

She was initially leading for her buzz in Padmaavat. Also her chemistry and friendship with Ranveer Singh was talk of the town and post Deepika’s outstanding performance in Padmaavat she took an over all lead in all social platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

“Her buzz in print publications and viral news on social media and broadcast consistently put her on top ranking for weeks,” says Ashwani Kaul, co-founder of Score Trends.

While Salman climbed the ladder to top the charts with Bigg Boss and his film Tiger Zinda Hai. He continued to be on the popularity charts with signing of Race 3 and its pre- promotions.