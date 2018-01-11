Deepika Padukone Reveals That She Wants To Wear This Outfit On Her Wedding

Ever since, the love birds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got hitched in a private ceremony in Italy, rumours are rife that even Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will tie the knot anytime soon.

Recently, Deepika ringed in her 32nd birthday in Sri Lanka along with her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh. Both actors’ families too were present in Sri Lanka. This added an extra fuel to the fire and speculations were being made that both are getting engaged on Deepika’s birthday.

However, both of them have returned from Sri Lanka and they haven’t got engaged yet. But recently at Vouge BFFs, the Tamasha actress revealed about her wedding plans. During the chat show, hosted by Neha Dhupia, when she asked Deepika about which designer she would choose for her wedding. And just like every other actress, most of them rely on Manish Malhotra when it comes to Indian or bridal wear. But Deepika picked Sabyasachi Mukherjee over Manish Malhotra.

Well, if you guys remember, even Virushka had worn Sabyasachi’s outfits for their grand wedding in Italy and both the receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. It seems Deepika loved Anushka’s wedding outfit!

Apart from this, the Piku actress also took a sly dig at her boyfriend Ranveer Singh. Further on being asked to complete the sentence, ‘Ranveer, stop doing…,’ she replied, ‘Outrageous clothes!’

Well, that’s quite phunny!

If reports are to be believed, Deepika recently also met Ranveer’s grandmother and his family gifted her a diamond set too. These all signs were indicating that next big fat Bollywood wedding is on the way! We hope to hear this great news really very soon!