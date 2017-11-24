Deepika Padukone Replaces Priyanka Chopra In Don 3?

Deepika Padukone has been in the news for a long time now. Her film Padmavati has been facing a tough time by the Karni Sena. Now the latest buzz is that Deepika will be replacing Priyanka Chopra in Don 3. If the rumours are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan has spoken to the production house to get Deepika Padukone on board.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, because of the unresolved issue between Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, the actress will not work in the third franchise of the movie.

A source informed the daily, “There was a sincere effort from the concerned parties to solve the problem. However, it didn’t work out. Hence, it’s not decided whether the makers will look at another actress like Deepika Padukone to play the female lead. Shah Rukh is the lead and hence indispensable. So the actress had to be replaced.”

Priyanka Chopra has essayed the character of Roma in both Don and Don 2. Ritesh Sidhwani made it loud and clear during an event of Fukrey Returns that Don 2 will happen for sure and even revealed that they’re currently in the scripting process for the film.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting Quantico. Priyanka Chopra has fondly recounted that it was her film Dostana which gave her the ‘desi’ epithet.

Dostana clocked nine years of its release in Hindi cinema and Priyanka took to Twitter to express her happiness.

“It’s nine years of Dostana, the movie that’s forever made me the ‘Desi girl’. Adore you Tarun Mansukhani, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham,” she tweeted.

Directed by Mansukhani, Dostana was a story about two men pretending to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl and strive to win her heart, only to realize that she loves someone else.The film also featured Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham.

The Mary Kom actress has already completed her next film Isn’t It Romantic, featuring Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. It is slated to release on February 14, 2019. She will also star as a single mom in A Kid Like Jake alongside Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer.