Two movies, two big roles – Padmavati and Rani Laxmibai and two amazingly talented actresses – Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut. Yesterday, few pictures of Kangana Ranaut’s were leaked and we have already seen the elegant look of Deepika Padukone from Padmavati.

Deepika has spoken her heart out about the look, “Women have been conditioned to think of beauty in a certain way and I am glad with what we did with Padmavati and my look. It takes immense amount of belief, not just for me but for my director as well, to take that risk.”

“Padmini’s beauty is beyond physical beauty. It is her soul, spirit and what she meant to her people. She is worshipped.”

Deepika also said that the role was extremely challenging and different than Mastani in Bajirao Mastani. “Her (Rani Padmini’s) battles were very different. Her power and energy is very different. She doesn’t go out to battlefield. She doesn’t have a sword or armour, here the spirit is similar.”

“Her purity, intensity and values, are very relatable and identifiable, yet not in a literal sense. And for an actor, I found that even more difficult,” she said.

Kangana plays Queen of Jhansi in the film, which will be high on action. Kangana looked royal in her white golden avatar of Rani Laxmibai. The huge sets added to the beauty of Kangana.

The writer of Manikarnika, Vijayendra Prasad, has said “The war episodes will be the major highlight of the film. It will be shot on a scale that has not been seen before on Indian screens.”

What do you guys think, who bettered the regal look of a queen – Deepika Padukone or Kangana Ranaut? Vote for it and do share your thoughts in the comments section below.