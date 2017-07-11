The Internet is going abuzz with news of Deepika Padukone’s ‘secret affair’ with Tennis star Novak Djokovic after his alleged ex-girlfriend made a rather shocking statement. Natasa Bekvalac who reportedly dated Djokovic sometime during 2011-2014 said in a statement to Daily Mail, “Novak would be would be far more happier with Deepika Padukone.”

This statement raised a lot of questions and in no time, pictures of Deepika and Novak’s LA meet were doing the rounds. Remember when Deepika was spotted on a late night dinner outing with the Tennis ace during the shoot of her Hollywood debut xXx: Retun Of Xander Cage? Of course, during their 2016 meet, Novak had mentioned that Deepika is his wife Jelena Jokovic’s friend but everyone seems to have forgotten that. Coming from a sports family, Deepika and her father Prakash Padukone had attended the Wimbledon finals in 2015 where she was spotted spending time with Jelena.

Earlier, Deepika had even played an exhibition tennis doubles match with Novak in the 2014’s International Premier Tennis League tournament. This statement by Bekvalac comes at a time when three-time Wimbledon winner John McEnroe compared Dojovic’s recent struggling career to Tiger Woods.

Deepika Padukone kisses Novak Djokovic of the UAE Royals during the International Premier Tennis League pic.twitter.com/DoLyZZLCOO — NovakDjokovicFanClub (@NovakFanClub) December 8, 2014

Trending :

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is rumoured to be dating actor Ranveer Singh although they have never opened up about it. The duo has till now starred in two of the most romantic films, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. They are all set for their third outing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus in the making, Padmavati but this time not as a couple. The period drama is all set to release in November this year.