At a recent event held last night, Deepika Padukone was presented an award by none other than the evergreen actress Rekha.

Rekha welcomed Deepika in a very unique manner by reciting shayaris followed by wonderful words for the Padmavti actress.

Rejoiced Rekha shared, “Ladies and getleman please put your hands together to the one who is reigning supreme, I have nothing to say this this before I take her name” and then the actress folded her hands for Deepika.

Rekha who is known for her kind words also spoke a lot about the actress, calling her a queen, the queen of hearts, a woman who went on to create her own destiny.

Deepika was immensly overwhelmed by Rekha’s gesture as she hugged the ace actress the moment she made an entry on the stage.

Deepika Padukone is currently obeing largely hailed for her powerful delivery of Padmavati, which is exhibited in the stills of the film. Deepika, known to emote and express through her expressions, hold the audience’s fascination in the stunning posters of the film.

Recently Bhansali was grilled for over two hours by members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT as he appeared before it in Parliament House with Prasoon Joshi, who heads the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Sources told IANS that the filmmaker was asked why he had screened the movie for a few select journalists even before it was cleared by the censor board.

“All the controversy over the film is based on rumours. I have not distorted facts. The film is based on a poem by Malik Muhammad Jayasi,” Bhansali said, referring to the 16th century Indian sufi poet’s epic poem Padmavat.