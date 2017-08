Deepika Padukone Is Out Of Forbes’ List Of Highest Paid Actresses

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has dropped out of Forbes magazines World’s Highest-Paid Actresses 2017 list, which is led by Hollywood actress Emma Stone.

Deepika, who was 10th in the 2016 list, has not been included this year despite having made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Stone collected $26 million due to her Oscar-winning performance in the musical film La La Land and has surpassed Jennifer Lawrence, who claimed the top spot in 2016 and 2015, reports forbes.com.

Stone spoke on gender parity earlier this year, sharing that her male co-stars have taken salary cuts so she could receive equal pay.

Actress Jennifer Aniston was runner-up with $25.5 million. While she continues to receive millions in royalties even a decade after “Friends” ended, the actress, who appeared “The Yellow Bird,” also monetizes different endorsements.

Lawrence dropped down two slots to number three with $24 million, almost half of her $46 million earnings in 2016.

Melissa McCarthy ($18 million), Mila Kunis ($15.5 million) and Emma Watson ($14 million) have come fourth, fifth and sixth on the list respectively.

Together, the world’s 10 highest-paid actresses tallied a combined $172.5 million between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, before fees and taxes. Earnings estimates are based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders.

The actress is all set to rule the box office with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The film is slated for this year’s release. Deepika Padukone was last seen in Bajirao Mastani which was hit at the box office. This film was too directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and featured Ranveer Singh opposite her. She will soon start shooting for Sapna Didi which also stars her Pink co-star Irrfan Khan which is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.