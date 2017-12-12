“Deepika Padukone Is Not Part Of Don”, Ritesh Sidhwani

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani says that actress Deepika Padukone is not a part of the Don franchise.

There were reports that Deepika Padukone may replace actress Priyanka Chopra in next part of Don. However, Sidhwani has a different story to share.

Sidhwani on Monday said, “Deepika is not part of Don.” He was speaking to media at the success party of his friday released film Fukrey Returns.

Talking about next part of Excel entertainment’s Don franchise, Sidhwani said, “We are working on that and very soon we will announce that also.”

Informing more about his future projects, he said, “Now we have produced comedy and next from our side will be 3 Storeys which will be a completely different film releasing in February.” Richa Chadha’s association with Excel goes a long way. With 3 storeys in her kitty, it is Richa Chadha’s 4th Collaboration with the production house. The actress’ look has gained a lot of attraction, she will be seen in yet another never seen look before. Storeys will feature a power-packed ensemble cast of actors like Pulkit Samrat, Sharman Joshi, Renuka, Richa Chadha and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by first-timer Arjun Mukherjee is a collaboration with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media and Entertainment

“Then we are coming up with Gold and Gully Boy so all these films are different in terms of genre and none of them are comedies, so I think people should follow what they believe in and the kind of stories they want to tell. If you try to do the same thing or emulate something which is not inherent, I don’t think success will come your way,” he added.

Fukrey Returns has crossed 30 crores in just three days of its arrival at the theatres.