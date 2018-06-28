Deepika Padukone: I was Advised To Get A Boob Job

Bollywood’s diva Deepika Padukone, who is riding high on the success of Padmaavat, has opened about the on-going #MeToo movement. Recently, a lot of Hollywood actors came out in open to talk about their sexual harassment incidents.

Hollywood’s big actors like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Morgan Freeman were involved in such sexual harassment activities.

During a conversation with Evening Standard, Deepika was asked if such incidents are possible in Bollywood, she said, “We’re in the same position as the rest of the world, I think we’re all in this together. There’s so much more awareness. There are so many people who speak up and I think in the same way that we see the wheels moving in the right direction globally, I see the same thing happening in India as well.”

The Bajirao Mastani actress also spoke about dealing with her fair share of sexism. “There were lots of things I was advised [to do]. To get a boob job, do the beauty pageants. They felt it was the right way to be recognised or picked up by a Bollywood director or producer. It might be an easier way to achieve what you want to achieve. But I haven’t been that person; I’ve always followed my gut,” she added.

On the work front, there are reports that Deepika has signed a wonder woman superhero flick. Well, the official announcement is awaited.