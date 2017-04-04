Actress Deepika Padukone was in Rishikesh on Monday. The gorgeous diva was spotted attending the popular Ganga Aarti along with her mother Ujjala Padukone and other relatives.

She was seen performing the aarti along with gurus of the Parmartha Niketan Ashram. We hear, the actress got rather emotional with the entire experience of the aarti.

In the pictures that have gone viral, Deepika is seen sporting a white kurta along with a shawl. She was also spotted interacting with the head of Parmartha Niketan, Swami Chidananda Saraswati. Reportedly, he presented Deepika a rudraksha mala before the aarti.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s Ganga Aarti Pictures here:

On the work front, Deepika is busy working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. She will be seen essaying the lead role of Rani Padmini in the film. The period drama has been unlucky so far, thanks to protesters vandalizing the sets of the film on more than one occasion. It will also star Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles and is slated to release in November.

Post her Hollywood debut, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage this year, Deepika is yet to announce anything else coming up on the Hollywood front. In fact, she will also be giving Cannes 2017 a miss, owing to work on Padmavati.

Deepika’s Hindi film journey began with Om Shanti Om in 2007, and she has been on a roll ever since, showcasing her versatility as an actor suitable for content-driven movies like Piku, Finding Fanny, Tamasha as well as for mainstream entertainers like Bajirao Mastani and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Alongside her acting career, Deepika is vocal about issues close to her heart and has founded ‘The Live, Love, Laugh Foundation’, to create awareness about mental health issues in India. Recently, actor Tiger Shroff too opened up about his battle with depression.