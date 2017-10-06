Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been mired in controversies from the beginning, from the rumours about historical inaccuracies to the claims of marring a sacred historical figure with a salacious love story between Allaudin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh.

When recently, Deepika Padukone released the first look of her character, Padmavati, Or The Goddess Queen, the highly anticipated movie has met with signs of approval from the public.

According to legend, it is believed Maharani Padmini performed mass suicide called Jauhar by jumping on funeral pyres alongside all the women of her fort when it became evident that Allaudin Khilji was going to win the war. In Padmavati, the screen adaptation of the fable, Deepika will be seen as Rani Padmini. While Ranveer Singh will be stepping into the shoes of Alauddin Khilji, Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Maharawal Ratan Singh.

Now, according to a report in Filmfare, Deepika got mentally disturbed while filming the Jauhar scenes. One should bear in mind that Deepika had spoken about battling depression earlier.

A source told the agency, “It is not easy to play a character who has to commit suicide, or Jauhar, as it is called. And when one is working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he wants one to feel committed and feel the character all the time. Sanjay takes his time to shoot every sequence. The build-up to the Jauhar scene and the scene itself was rather elaborate. Deepika has already spoken about clinical depression earlier in her career. Hence, she does not want to do anything that will take her back to that space.”

Even the happy-go-lucky Ranveer Singh has been rumoured to have visited a shrink to get over the after-effects of his negative character in the film.

Padmavati has been a trending topic on social media since the release of the first look, and it seems that people will appreciate Deepika’s performance when the movie will release on 1 December 2017.