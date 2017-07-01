Deepika Padukone’s new campaign wearing jewels of royalty by Tanishq saves nothing less than magical. ‘Jewels of Royalty’ is the latest collection by Tanishq which has stunning statement pieces inspired by Indian Royalty.

The collection that Deepika is seen, in these pictures, wearing draws inspiration from iconic royal houses from all over India; from the royals of Baroda to the Maharajas of Indore, and from the Chola dynasty, to the monarchs of Patiala.

This collection that Deepika is seen wearing, is exclusively designed for the modern Indian woman, with a taste for the exquisite and for the most special occasions in her life.

Tanishq has given these classical designs a modern twist by combining the latest in international trends such as flat diamond tassels, pixelated pearl strings and exaggerated diamond adorned centres.

Deepika is truly looking a celestial beauty with these jewels of royalty on her.

Speaking about the launch of Jewels of Royalty, Deepika Tewari, General Manager – Marketing, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited said, “The woman of today emanates poise and panache. Tanishq’s latest Jewels of Royalty collection is spectacular, set in plain gold or white gold and bursts of colour that complement the beauty of this woman. Celebrating the classical royal heritage in gemstone jewellery, diamond s and white topaz, Jewels of Royalty is unique and offers a touch of royalty to every woman’s attire”.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati. She will be playing the lead role of Rani Padmavati of Chittorgarh.

We wonder what would Deepika’s avatar as Rani Padmavati be like? Aren’t you excited for the same?

Considering Padmavati is slated to release in November, we are expecting a firs look release or a teaser poster soon!