Deepika Padukone And Irrfan To Team Up Again For Vishal Bhardwaj’s Next

After working together in successful film Piku, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan are all set to collaborate again on screen for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next. The film is reported to be a gangster flick based on the life of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

According to reports, Deepika will essay the role of gangster Rahim Khan alias Sapna Didi, who had almost killed dreaded underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim. Irrfan will portray a local gangster who is in love with her and helps her in her mission to eliminate Dawood Ibrahim.

The screenplay has been written by Vishal Bhardwaj, while it will be directed by Honey Trehan. Vishal had purchased rights to the chapter.

Honey Trehan is making his directorial debut, Vishal Bhardwaj said, “Honey has been a part of my life since before I made my first film. Launching him as a director after Abhishek Chaubey gives me deep joy. He will make a fine director.” Speaking about the most sought after actress in the industry Vishal added, “Deepika has been asking me to write a script for her for a long time. She has heard this script and loved it. We are in an advance stage of discussion with her.”

The actress is presently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical period drama Padmavati – which also stars her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika portrays the titular character of Rajput Queen Rani Padmavati, while Shahid essays the role of her husband Raja Ratan Singh. Ranveer will be seen playing the character of Alauddin Khilji.

On the other hand, Irrfan Khan will be next seen in Hindi Medium. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar and it also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles. Apart from India, the film is also shot at the picturesque location of Georgia.

The film will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra starrer Meri Pyaari Bindu and Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 which features the ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.

Since there is a ban on Pakistani artistes in India, Irrfan Khan alone will promote the film.