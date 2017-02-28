Indian actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone dazzled in sequinned ensembles at the Oscars after-party on Sunday. While the “Quantico” star chose an all-black number, Deepika played safe with a tried-and-tested look with a black and gold outfit.

Priyanka, who was earlier seen on the red carpet of the 89th Academy Awards in a white Ralph & Russo structured gown, wore a classic black Michael Kors sequinned gown with a plunging neckline for the after-party.

Both times, she accessorised the look with minimum make-up.

Meanwhile, Deepika, who made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with “xXx: Return Of Xander Cage” alongside Hollywood star Vin Diesel, also shimmered in a black ensemble with gold sequins waist down.

Her hair was done in soft curls, eyes with a smokey effect and she also wore statement earrings to accessorise.

The garment looked familiar to what Deepika wore to Vogue Beauty Awards in 2012.