Yesteryear’s Bollywood actor Deepak Tijori’s wife has finally opened up on his allegations that she is not his legal wife. Deepak’s wife Shivani has allegedly thrown him out of their house suspecting him to be in an extramarital affair. As per reports, the Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander actor has been living with his friends and in paying guest accommodation ever since he was thrown out. Deepak has also alleged that Shivani is not his legal wife since she never divorced her first husband.

In reply to this, the actor’s wife has told IndiaToday, “My Husband of 20 plus years and the father of our young daughter, Mr Deepak Tijori has crossed all limits and has over-stepped the domains of decency, morality, sensitivity, sensibility and above all even the premises of every legality. Even though it seems that he has resorted to washing personal linen in public and clandestinely spoken to the media, tactfully giving everyone the impression that he has not done so, I choose not to speak at all, since I would not want to be committing any wrong like him or anyone that has presented distorted and biased facts to the media simply because the matter between us is sub judice and legitimately and safely enshrined in the chaste temples of The Honourable Courts.”

Shivani, a fashion designer by profession further said, “As an honest and responsible litigant, I have nothing to hide or fear, and I am duty-bound to let The Honourable Judiciary decide and determine upon the facts in the matter between us. I have tremendous and absolute faith, confidence and trust in The Honourable Judiciary which is the most impartial, transparent and benevolent body ultimate and which never pays any credence to anything but the truth and therefore I am positive that, truth and only the truth shall prevail.”

The couple has a 21-year-old daughter, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut.