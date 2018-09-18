Abhishek Bachchan is getting rave reviews for his performance in this week’s release Manmarziyaan. Although, the movie has not managed to set the box-office on fire, it’s still a comeback for Junior Bachchan after a short hiatus.

Abhishek made his debut in 2000 with J P Dutta’s Refugee, and in these 18 years he has portrayed some memorable characters on screen.

Here is a look at his top five performances:

1. Guru

Abhishek arguably played the role of his lifetime in this Mani Rathnam’s drama loosely based on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani. His on-screen pairing with his wife Aishwarya Rai was much appreciated and he also gained weight for playing the older Guru Kant Desai.

2. Sarkar

This Ram Gopal Varma Political drama inspired by the Hollywood Classic The Godfather starred Junior Bachchan alongside Senior Bachchan (whose character was loosely based on Bal Thackeray). Abhishek perfectly portrayed the role of Shankar based on the character of Michael Corleone from The Godfather which was played by legendary Al Pacino.

3. Bunty Aur Babli

This YRF movie directed by Shaad Ali remains the biggest hit of Abhishek Bachchan as a solo lead. The movie is memorable for varied reasons – it featured Amitabh and Abhishek together for the first time, it had the greatest song Kajra Re picturized on Abhishek, Aishwarya and Amitabh and it was the 2nd highest grosser of 2005 after No Entry.

4. Yuva

Yuva marked the collaboration of Abhishek Bachchan and Mani Rathnam for the first time. Although the movie failed to set the cash registers ringing, it was much applauded by the critics. Abhishek and Rani Mukherjee won Filmfare awards for their commendable performances in the movie.

5. Bluffmaster

Abhishek played this cool con artist character of Roy in this Rohan Sippy’s directorial movie. The film drew everyone’s attention to Bachchan’s singing as well with the song Right Here Right Now.

Apart from these movies, Abhishek has been part of various successful movies like Dhoom Trilogy, Dostana, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Bol Bachchan, Happy New Year and Dus. Though he has not quite reached the level of stardom that was expected out to him, he has still managed to carve a niche for himself with these promising roles. And with the applause he’s getting for Manmarziyaan, we are sure that there will be definite additions to the above mentioned list in the near future.

