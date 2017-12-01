Dear Zindagi Beats Moana & Wonder Woman On Google Play In India

Google on Friday announced that Dear Zindagi is the most popular movie of the year on Google Play in India, followed by strong female characters-dominated movies Moana and Wonder Woman.

The company said that Photo Editor – Beauty Camera & Photo Filters and Messenger Lite were top trending apps in 2017.

Locally-developed Baahubali: The Game beat international games like WWE Champions, Super Mario Run and Pokémon Duel on Google Play.

Every year, Google publishes the list of most popular apps, games, music, movies and books on its digital distribution service Google Play in that year. The list also includes top five apps, games, movies, books, TV shows and music, globally.

“Indian authors swept the top five list of books with memoirs from Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor, and Raghuram G. Rajan dominating the majority of the slots,” the company said.

Drum-laden Saahore Baahubali by M.M. Keeravaani was the most streamed song on Google Play followed by Ik Vaari Aa from Arijit Singh.

At the global front, Game of Thrones took the top spot — for the second year in a row — ahead of Rick and Morty and The Walking Dead as the most popular TV show on the service. Kendrick Lamar’s Humble beat Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You as Google Play’s most streamed song of 2017.

Dear Zindagi, featured Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. The film collected 68 crores turning out to be a hit affair at the box office. The plot of the film revolves around a budding cinematographer named Kaira, who is discontented with her life and meets Dr. Jehangir, a free-spirited psychologist who helps her to gain a new perspective on her life.