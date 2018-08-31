David Dhawan Takes The Responsibility To Make Varun Dhawan The Number 1 Star!

After collaborating on two successful films – Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2, David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan are set to collaborate for the third time and if media reports are to be believed, the father-son duo is looking to revive the much-loved No. 1 Franchise. David Dhawan, who is the torch bearer of the franchise has directed films like Hero No. 1, Coolie No.1, Biwi No. 1, Jodi No. 1, and Shaadi No. 1, is currently busy with the pre-production of the next film from the franchise which isn’t titled as yet.

While the first draft of the script has been locked, the team of writers are currently working on other aspects of the script i.e. dialogues and screenplay. David Dhawan has already discussed the idea with Varun Dhawan, who is very charged up to carry forward the No.1 franchise. Sources confirm that the film will be an “Original Script” and not a remake, which would present Varun in a never seen before avatar. Without any udo, it would be a comedy film but will see Jr. Dhawan in an extremely stylish look.

The movie in question will go on floors next year before Ranbhoomi and after Kalank. If the schedule rolls as planned, the movie might release by the end of next year itself, however a lot depends on how well the final script and screenplay churns out to be. While the first two collaborations of Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan have been successful, it would be interesting to see if they score a hat-trick with this film. An official announcement would be made only once the team is done with pre-production i.e. location hunt, script, dialogues and star-cast.

In the past, David Dhawan revealed that it would be difficult for him to now make a movie without Varun Dhawan, and given the way things are shaping up now, it seems that this would be the new director-actor Jodi that would leave a mark in the hearts of people. How excited are you to see Varun Dhawan become a part of the NUMBER 1 franchise? Let us know!