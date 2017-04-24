David Dhawan celebrates son Varun Dhawan’s birthday with a twist!

As Varun Dhawan turns a year older today, his father David Dhawan celebrated the actor’s birthday with a twist! He shared a picture revealing that Varun has a Judwaa! He is seen posing with two Varuns!

In a superb promotional move to promote Varun’s upcoming film Judwaa 2, the marketing team had come up with this idea of introducing the characters – Raja and Prem on Varun’s Birthday through David’s account. The sequel is being helmed by David Dhawan himself, who had also directed the earlier one starring Salman Khan in the lead role. The picture features Varun in two distinct avatars, one in a rowdy style whereas the other has him all suited up with perfectly coiffed hair.

This is definitely the most unique way that Varun has celebrated his birthday! We can’t wait to see what the father-son duo have in store for us with Judwaa 2. The team has recently begun shooting in London and their social media posts and pictures suggest that they are having super fun!

While the film is presently being shot in London with Varun and Taapsee, Jacqueline is expected to join the cast soon. The actress, who is still in Mumbai, told reporters at an event here, “We are hoping to recreate the magic (of Judwaa) in Judwaa 2. We are gonna try and do as much justice to the 1997 Judwaa as possible. It’s 20 years down the line but we have the same director, it will be exciting.”

According to reports, Salman Khan will appear in Judwaa 2 as the original characters Raja and Prem that he played in Judwaa. His characters will be shown after a leap of 20 years. The makers are also trying to rope in Judwaa actresses Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in cameos. Certainly, Salman’s cameo will make the film even more interesting.

Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 has been directed by David Dhawan and stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. It is slated to release on September 29th, 2017.