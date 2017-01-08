Aamir Khan’s star power needs to be appreciated when it comes to box office numbers. The actor has pioneered from 100 crore to 300 crore clubs. Looks like, with Dangal, he will soon breach the 350 crore plus territory which has been untouched as of now.

Dangal currently standing with a collection of 330.96 crores at the domestic box office, has now become the second highest grosser of all time.

It has beaten Bajrangi Bhaijaan which had made a lifetime collection of 320.34 crores. Next target for Dangal is PK.

With a good collection expected from its third Sunday, Dangal will be beating PK tomorrow to become the highest grossing film of all time.