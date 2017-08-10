Dangal To Be Screened For Visually Impaired Audiences

To celebrate Independence Day on August 15, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Dangal will be aired on television with an audio description for visually impaired audiences.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which released in December last year, will also have subtitles for the hearing impaired audiences when it will be aired on Zee Cinema SD.

Dangal, which also featured Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Zaira Wasim, is inspired by the real life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters to become wrestling champions.

A 20-minute special screening of the film was held at the Institution for Blind here on Wednesday to give a sneak peek of the film.

Punit Misra, CEO — Domestic Broadcast Business, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), said: “On India’s 70th Independence Day, ZEE redefines the ‘freedom to see’ and offers all our audiences a superlative movie watching experience in the comfort of their homes. We hope that the premiere of Dangal reaches out to the maximum number of visually and hearing impaired audiences in India.” Along with Delhi, the preview is also being held in Lucknow, Mumbai, Indore, and Chandigarh.

Aamir Khan’s blockbuster Dangal received a super duper response from the Chinese audience. The film collected 1864 crores at the worldwide box office. A video posted by Aamir Khan’s fan club from China, the audiences are seen trying to pull off some wrestling moves. A few of them are even seen imitating Aamir Khan and his Dangal daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and recreating some of the best scenes from the film.

It was earlier reported that the Aamir Khan-starrer became the only non-Hollywood film to be listed among the top 16 highest-grossing films of all time at the China box office. Forbes magazine had also reported that the film has become the fifth highest-grossing non-English film in the history and the highest-grossing live actions sports film of 2017. However, the figures were fake, as clarified by the makers.