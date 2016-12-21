Dangal Review : Celebrities Give A Big Thumbs Up To Aamir Khan’s Film

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is all set to hit the theaters this week. A special screening of the film was held recently and Bollywood celebrities have given a thumbs up for the film.

Dangal is based on the real-life story of Indian wrestler Mahavir Phoghat’s struggle in training his daughters to become world class wrestlers.

Along with Aamir, the film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

Here’s what celebrities had to say about Dangal:

Shirish Kunder : #Dangal is the best film I’ve watched in a long time. And in all probability, will remain so for a very long time. Salute, @aamir_khan Sir!

Milind Deora: Take a bow team #Dangal. Outstanding screenplay, music & performances by @aamir_khan & cast

Tusshar Kapoor: Beautifully emotional, realistic & oh so suspenseful, a feat rarely achieved by a sports film of human spirit! Epic! #Dangal

Arjun Kapoor: What a film #dangal is !!! Such an important event for the women & sports in our country @aamir_khan inspires us again, spellbound & in awe.

Prasoon Joshi: #Dangal Landmark performance by Aamir,hats off 2the girls& Nitish 4 a nuanced layered emotional experience.

Karan Johar: Just saw DANGAL…haven’t seen a better film in a decade……speechless!!!!

Anil Kapoor : #Dangal was an emotional experience for me. Even today, a father’s struggle with society & self for his daughters is very real…

Abhishek Bachchan : Dangal is such a beautiful film. Spellbound!! Well done @aamir_khan Nitish and the entire team