‘Dangal’ made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Following the success of Aamir Khan starrer “Dangal” — on wrestling — Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to make the film tax-free and has announced plans to open a wrestling academy in the state.

According to posts on the official Twitter handle CMO Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said the state government has decided to open a wrestling academy to promote the sport.

He has also decided to make “Dangal” tax-free.

The movie, about wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who trains his daughters to become champions in the sport, has had a successful run since its release on December 23. The movie has earned over Rs 375 crore — becoming Hindi cinema’s highest grosser at the Indian box office.