After impressing us all as Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, the powerhouse of talent, Sanya Malhotra is now all set to showcase her talent again on the big screen.

Sanya Malhotra has signed her next film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana titled Badhaai Ho. In the film, both of them will be seen romancing each other.

A few days back, we had informed you about Badhaai Ho’s official announcement but the lead actress was not yet finalized. Today, producers Junglee Pictures took to their official Twitter handle and posted about this announcement. The tweet read, “.@sanyamalhotra07 to star opposite @ayushmannk in @CinemaPuraDesi’s #BadhaaiHo produced by @JungleePictures & @ChromePictures, the film goes on floor in January in the capital.”

Trending

The film will be directed by the well-known ad filmmaker Amit Sharma, who made his film debut with Arjun Kapoor-Soankshi Sinha starrer Tevar. The story of the film is a coming-of-age story of a family as it grapples with some unexpected news. It follows the impact of the news on the family and how the members deal with it in their own way. Earlier, confirming the same, Ayushmann said, “I had a fantastic experience collaborating with Junglee Pictures for Bareilly Ki Barfi and working with them on Badhaai Ho is going to be exciting. The story that Amit tells is typically Indian with dollops of quirky humour. I look forward to a family film that is innovative and entertaining.”

The shooting of the film will go on floors in January 2018 in Delhi.

Apparently, Sanya, who recently also made her debut as a choreographer in Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar, has also signed a film opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui which will be helmed by Ritesh Batra. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had confirmed the news earlier and said, “Sanya has a terrific role in Ritesh’s film. I can’t reveal much about the film except that we will be seen doing a completely different take on Mumbai as compared with Ritesh’s previous outing, The Lunchbox. We start shooting in Mumbai from October 4.”

Well, we are sure that Sanya will sway like a boss in all her projects!