Aamir Khan’s blockbuster Dangal, which has earned over Rs 1,000 crore in China, has been described by a senior Chinese leader as a “great film” and an example of “cooperation among BRICS nations”.

In a meeting with a group of editors and journalists in Beijing for the BRICS Media Forum, Liu Yunshan, a member of the Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee, said “Dangal” was one of the most “successful and influential” films shown in China in recent years. (Also read: Dangal’s Overseas Total Reaches 1347 Cr Mark)

“India and its media should be proud of what the film has achieved… It is a great example of cooperation among BRICS countries,” said Liu, adding that “we media people should give greater coverage to this film”.

“Dangal“, which released here as “Let’s Wrestle, Dad”, is about a determined father in a patriarchal society, training his daughters to become world class wrestlers.

Aamir is one of the most popular Indian actors in China and the media there has been writing about the phenomenal success of the movie as it has struck a chord with the Chinese, also a male-dominated society.

Trending :

The movie has grossed more than 1.2 billion RMB, said Liu, who met select BRICS Media Forum delegates at the Great Hall of the People.

That puts ‘Dangal‘ — released on May 5 across around 7,000 screens in China — among the top foreign film grossers. “The Mermaid” is the highest-grossing movie (over 3 million RMB) in China, followed by likes of “Monster Hunt“, “The Fate of the Furious” and “Furious 7“.