Dangal 2: Olympics Gold Medal Win For The Phoghat Sisters Could Be The Sequel

Well, there have been no official talks about the possibility of Dangal 2, but guess what? In the Phoghat household, this seems to be the new motivational strategy. According to a popular daily, the younger sister of Geeta and Babita, Ritu Phoghat who is herself a wrestler too, feels that whoever wins a Gold medal in the next Olympics could have a film.

Ritu who plays in the 48 Kg category is considered to be the next big thing for Indian women’s wrestling. On being asked about which actress she would love to perform as her in the film, Ritu quipped Sonakshi Sinha’s name. She thinks Sonakshi has a good physique for a wrestler character.

Dangal featuring Aamir Khan and newbies Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh has been termed as one of the best films of 2016. The film chronicled the life of Mahavir Phoghat and his endless efforts to train his daughters Geeta and Babita to become world class wrestlers.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial even took the box office by storm. Will there be a sequel on cards? Only time will tell.