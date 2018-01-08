DAMN! Sidharth Malhotra & Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Aiyaary Is Coming Late In Theatres Near You

Team Aiyaary has shifted their release date to 9th Feb because of the biggest clash of 2018. Since it is now confirmed that Padmavat will release on January 25th along with Akshay Kumar’s Padman. The makers of Aiyaary have decided to postpone the movie.

It looks like a wise decision because Padmavat will eat a major chunk of Padman which will leave Aiyaary with nothing. Aiyaary which is set on the backgrounds of Indian Army showcases a mentor and protégé between Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra respectively.

The two actors have been seen bonding well together. The actors have shot in real life locations with real soldiers. The director who brings in deep insights to his stories and films brought in a power-packed cast for the movie. Previously Manoj Bajpayee was seen working with the director in Special 26 and Naam Shabana, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah have worked together with the director in A Wednesday and it will be the first time that Sidharth Malhotra will be working with the director.

Trending

Based on a real-life incident that revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, and are yet right in their own ways. This is the first time when Sidharth Malhotra is teaming up with Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey. The film is shot in Delhi, London, and Kashmir.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, Aiyaary is a Friday Filmworks Productions and is produced by Shital Bhatia, The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey and is now scheduled to release on 9th Feb.