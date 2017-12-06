DAMN! Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao To Work Together

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will share screen space for an upcoming horror-comedy project.

Shraddha on Wednesday tweeted: “Very excited to share that I’ll be working with one of my favorite actors Rajkummar Rao and the hilarious director duo Raj and DK for a first-of-its-kind horror-comedy,” Shraddha tweeted.

The yet untitled film, to be backed by Maddock Films, is directed by Raj and DK, known for movies like Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending and A Gentleman. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

Since it is a fresh pairing, it will be interesting to see how this pair looks on screen! We all know both the actors are very talented hence it looks like one hell of a pair.

In an interview, Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who has sung songs like Sab Tera and Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi, is happy that besides acting, she gets to pursue a music career too.Shraddha feels grateful for the positive reviews she has received for her songs, she told IANS.

“I feel so grateful for the love. I feel like I already have a musical career too. Have sung quite a few songs,” Shraddha said in a statement.”There is no need to choose (one of them). I love both,” she said.

Shraddha, who has worked with Mohit Suri in films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend, says working with the filmmaker is always “very special” for her.

“He is so involved and driven as a filmmaker that everyone is influenced by his passion. I know him now for five years. He has become a very close friend and someone I look up to as well. Truly admire the passion with which he approaches his work,” Shraddha said ahead of the TV premiere of Half Girlfriend on Zee Cinema on Sunday. Shraddha will next be seen in Saaho and tennis ace Saina Nehwal’s biopic.