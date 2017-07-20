Daler Mehndi never ceases to stop entertaining his fans. After a super duper hit hattrick with Mirzya (which he refers to the song of his soul), to the 2000-crore spinning motivational Dangal, to singing in four languages for the world’s biggest blockbuster Baahubali 2, he is back with another exciting number!

Daler’s evergreen song Kudiyan Shehr Diyan from Rahul Rawail’s 1999 action-packed-drama Arjun Pandit, will be used in Shreyas Talpade’s Poster Boys featuring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas and Elli Avram.

The song was originally composed and written by Daler Mehndi extempore during his Coca Cola Tour Daler Da on stage in Nagpur. Kudiyan Shehr Diyan’s new version is being composed by Tanishk Bagchi who has previously worked on Tamma Tamma for Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, OK Jaanu’s Humma Humma and Mast Mast for Machine. Neha Kakkar accompanies Daler on the vocals and Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the song. It will surely turn out to be an amazing number!

Trending :

“We wanted a vibrant and energetic track for the opening sequence as it sets the tone of the film. When someone suggested this number, all of us unanimously agreed as it fits the bill and has great nostalgic value since it comes from a Sunny paaji film even if it didn’t feature him earlier. And we thought of recreating it with Daler Paaji,” quotes Shreyas.

Poster Boys is a remake of the Marathi film Poshter Boyz, which was also produced by Shreyas Talpade. The actor is now all set to make his directorial debut in Bollywood with this film. Poster Boys is slated to release on 8th September 2017.