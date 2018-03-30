Daler Mehndi Controversy: Sessions Court Suspends Jail Sentence For The Singer!

A court in Patiala recently convicted famous bhangra-pop singer Daler Mehndi in a 15-year-old human trafficking case. He was sentenced to two years in jail and was later granted bail.

Police had registered a case against Mehndi, his brother Shamsher Singh — who died in last October — and two others after it was alleged that the accused took money from people to the tune of 1 crore on the pretext of taking them abroad.

A complainant, Bakhshish Singh, alleged that the deal never matured and the accused failed to return the money.

The case was registered in 2003 in Patiala. Daler was subsequently arrested and released on bail after a few days.

Now, sessions court suspends jail sentence and supports the challenge put front by Daler Mehndi against the order of the Magistrate in the Patiala matter.

The judge found merits in the appeal and the grounds raised by Mr. Daler Mehndi against the judgement of the Magistrate by which he was convicted.