Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.

Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Arshi Khan’s Cute Photo To Divyanka’s Celebratory Selfie With Hubby And Much More!

1. #Dan is here at your service. Varun Dhawan shares this picture for the countdown for the movie, October!

DAN at your service 8 days for #october pic.twitter.com/YBRPrQe1Ai — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 5, 2018

2. What a fan! Rockstar Sanjay Dutt received this perfect gift from his die hard fan!



3. This throwback picture of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy is giving us major couple goals. #TogetherForever