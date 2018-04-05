Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.
Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Arshi Khan’s Cute Photo To Divyanka’s Celebratory Selfie With Hubby And Much More!
1. #Dan is here at your service. Varun Dhawan shares this picture for the countdown for the movie, October!
DAN at your service 8 days for #october pic.twitter.com/YBRPrQe1Ai
— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 5, 2018
2. What a fan! Rockstar Sanjay Dutt received this perfect gift from his die hard fan!
Thank you @prasadbhatart 🙏 #Repost: @prasadbhatart ··· “ I am planning to revisit my childhood by infusing bright colors and lending my own spin to some of my favourite cult figures from the 80s/90s Bollywood era. One such icon/rockstar that I would like to begin this new art journey is with Sanjay Dutt. No one could pull off that wild mullet the way he did in the whole industry. Also to survive all that he has the way he did and own up to it, needs a lot of internal strength. Here is a Mash up of Sanju Baba and David Bowie, just to honor that spirit. @duttsanjay Also expect a lot of such absurdity from me going forward. 🙂 #sanjaydutt #sanju #sadak #dutt #graphicurry #caricature #mashup #davidbowie #poster #instart #artwork #artoftheday #80s #bollywood #vectorart #vectoryismine #bowie #art ”
3. This throwback picture of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy is giving us major couple goals. #TogetherForever
4. On-Set Chilling Scenes! Priyanka Chopra shares her beautiful BTS pictures from the sets of Quantico.
5. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posts a selfie with hubby to thank her fans as she hit the target of 7 million Instagram followers.
6. …and they are all set to kick start!!! Varun Sharma posts a picture with clapboard of Arjun Patiala as he starts shooting for the 2nd schedule.
7. Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan shares a picture with her mother. #MotherlyLove