The year 2018 is here and just like every year, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani is all set to launch his calendar. We see his calendars every year and we must say that they are a pure visual treat!

Dabboo’s calendar features our favourite celebrities and it is one the most awaited calendars of the year.

This hottest calendar will be launched tonight and we will get to see our Bollywood celebrities in a different avatar. Before launching the calendar, Dabboo Ratnani has shared some behind the scenes too where we can see several actors pose with him and his wife Manisha and children Shivaan, Kiara and Myrah.

Talking about his famous calendar, Dabboo Ratnani told Bombay Times, “Every year I try to attempt something new. When I look at a shot of mine, I think, ‘what can be better than this?’ It becomes a competition with my previous work.” He added: “In terms of concept, outdoors shots, props and the result, I feel that this is my best so far.”

Some of the actors included in his calendar are Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chillar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Aamir Khan, Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra and Sunny Leone.

Have a look at the behind the scenes pictures from the photo-shoot: